‘Pocket waiter’ app QikServe makes move into West End

QikServe, the food ordering and payment business, has taken the second floor of the newly refurbished Randolph House building in Edinburgh.

The ‘pocket waiter’ app developer, which recently secured a £2.7 million investment to drive sales growth in the US, is moving from the Codebase tech hub in the capital.

• READ MORE: ‘Pocket waiter’ app firm gets £2.7m of new funding

It is taking 3,183 square feet of office space at Randolph House, situated just behind Charlotte Square.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Falling within the Charlotte Square Collection, Randolph House is part of a managed estate of 22 “premium” office properties in and around the New Town square.

QikServe is the first business to take occupancy at Randolph House and is moving in on a five-year lease.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Nick Ball of Corran Properties, which manages the Charlotte Square Collection, said: “We have received a great deal of interest in the office accommodation and restaurant space available at Randolph House. We hope to announce new tenants very soon.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook