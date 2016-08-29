Perthshire IT support firm aims for top spot

A Perth-based IT support company has set an ambitious goal of becoming the biggest business of its type in Scotland over the next ten years.

M3 Networks, based out of Inveralmond Business Centre, said it was currently supporting 89 businesses across 110 locations and was on track to support more than 1,000 individual PCs by the end of the year, leading to job creation and further expansion of its headquarters.

The firm’s biggest client has already rolled out use of its services at all 14 of its sites across the UK.

Founded seven years ago, m3 Networks was established by entrepreneurs Mark Riddell, Mark Lamb and Mary Brodie.

Managing director Riddell said: “This has been a strong year of growth for m3 Networks and we’re looking forward to what 2017 has to bring.

“After seven successful years in business, we’re just itching to get on to the next period of growth, adding to the team and continuing to expand.”

