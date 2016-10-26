Payment tech firm Intelligentpos expands in Europe

Intelligentpos has embarked on its European expansion with the launch this week of its electronic point-of-sale software in Germany as it looks to double its workforce.

The Leith-based firm said its latest move has been enabled by its acquisition last month by Sweden’s iZettle. The deal led to the creation of a “one-stop shop” integrated payment and point-of-sale service for commerce in store and on the move.

General manager Graeme Horsfall said it is “tremendously exciting to see our software being rolled out across Europe within a month of the partnership being agreed”.

Intelligentpos explained that moving into the new market with a German version of its website gives it access to about four million small and medium-sized businesses.

Horsfall added that the firm, which was set up in 2013, has always been ambitious, both in terms of its software and the business, “and the drive to expand will see us grow our workforce significantly over the coming year”, with recently unveiled plans to grow staff in the Scottish capital to 85 from 40.

He added: “As an Edinburgh-based business, I also feel that we are cutting a path for other Scottish tech firms with the talent and ambition to grow worldwide.”

Jacob de Geer, chief executive of iZettle, said: “We’ve worked hard with the team at Intelligentpos to scale quickly and the launch of Intelligentpos in Germany today takes [it] further in its mission to provide small businesses globally with the business services they need to work less, live better and earn more.”

Intelligentpos developed the UK’s first iPad and cloud-based point-of-sale application and now has clients including gin bar The Jolly Botanist.

