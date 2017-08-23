Payment app QikServe adds Craneware co-founder to board

Food-ordering and payment specialist QikServe appointed Gordon Craig, co-founder of software developer Craneware, as a permanent board member.

Craig represents investors Par Equity and Equity Gap at QikServe, which is behind an app dubbed “the waiter in your pocket” and lets cafe and restaurant customers order and pay for meals with their smartphones or tablets.

He praised the Edinburgh-based firm for having “already done an incredible job by fostering relationships with the key players in its target markets”.

“It’s very exciting to be able to be part of the next stage of this company’s growth, which I am confident will see it reach new heights on a global scale,” he added.

QikServe said Craig had held various positions at Craneware, which is also based in the capital and provides billing software for the US healthcare market.

Such positions include chief technical officer and president of its US operations, “guiding Craneware’s product engineering efforts and enabling the company to become the leading [software as a service] provider in its sector”.

He continues to work with the business in an advisory capacity and is involved in a number of high-growth technology businesses, including health tech start-up snap40.

Daniel Rodgers, co-founder and chief executive of QikServe, said: “Gordon’s experience in driving the development of a market-leading product, coupled with his success in building a US business, makes him a phenomenal source of valuable knowledge and insight.

“We are delighted to welcome him to our board and look forward to tapping into his expertise to help accelerate our global growth.”

QikServe recently moved from tech incubator CodeBase to a new base in the West End of Edinburgh after securing £2.7 million to drive US sales growth.

