Partnership unites equity platform Seedrs and digital bank

A crowdfunding platform that has worked with Edinburgh-based tech firm FreeAgent and includes Sir Andy Murray among its backers has revealed a new partnership with a challenger bank.

Seedrs said it will be the sole equity finance provider in a tie-up with Fidor Bank, offering the latter’s UK commercial customers various investment opportunities through the digital marketplace.

The platform also said it had been chosen for its history of funding “some of the most exciting and ambitious growth-focused businesses”, having funded in excess of 500 investment rounds for fast-growth SMEs and with more than £220 million invested into campaigns to date.

Among such firms is online account software developer FreeAgent, which floated on Aim last year, while it has also teamed up with Royal Bank of Scotland. Jeff Lynn, chief executive and co-founder of Seedrs, said it looks forward to welcoming many Fidor customers as investors.