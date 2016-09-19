Offshore tech outfit Cadherent steps up to next phase

A project co-funded by two Scottish innovation centres is to enable an augmented reality system to be developed for use in the oil and gas industry, boosting clarity in high-risk offshore procedures, it was announced today.

Backed by the Oil & Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC), engineering design company Cadherent worked with Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University to complete the first phase of research into the technology, allowing operators to track, identify, classify and recreate 3D models of equipment. The project is described as unique in its ability to gather such data in difficult environments.

Cadherent said it is moving into the second phase of development, with a prototype system to be developed. Ian Phillips, chief executive of OGIC, said: “This is the first project that has been co-funded by two of Scotland’s innovation centres and is an excellent example of how different industries can collaborate.”

