Nucleus boss in the running for DigiTech CEO award

David Ferguson, the founder and chief executive of financial wrap platform Nucleus, has been shortlisted in the CEO of the year category in the latest Digital Technology Awards.

Ferguson, who set up the Edinburgh-based firm in 2006, is in the running for the accolade along with Gareth Williams, the boss of travel search engine Skyscanner, and Gillian Docherty, chief executive of Data Lab, the publicly-funded innovation centre for data science.

ScotlandIS boss Polly Purvis hailed the country's 'vibrant' digital tech sector. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

• READ MORE: Interview: David Ferguson, Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus, which enables users to control their investments online, has also been shortlisted in the business-to-business product and “outstanding marketing performance” categories in the awards, run by ScotlandIS, the trade body for the country’s digital technologies industry.

Glasgow-based temporary power provider Aggreko is also up for the business-to-business award, as is document automation software company HotDocs, based in Edinburgh.

Mallzee, the Edinburgh-headquartered personal shopping app, has made the shortlist for three awards – best business-to-consumer product, “transformational innovation through data” and small to medium digital tech business of the year.

ScotlandIS chief executive Polly Purvis said: “We are a small country with outstanding capabilities reflected in the diversity, scale and sheer innovation of the companies on the shortlist.

“The continued success of the industry is reflected in the awards, which highlight the wealth of opportunities available to those considering a career in this vibrant sector.”

The awards ceremony takes place on 27 April at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

THE SHORTLIST IN FULL

Best B2B Technology Product/Service, sponsored by Head Resourcing: Aggreko, HotDocs, Nucleus

Best B2C Technology Product/Service: Make it Social, Mallzee, Skyscanner

International Technology Star: DotScot, HotDocs, Senshi Digital

Best Financial Services Product/Service, sponsored by Avaloq: FreeAgent, ShareIn

Best Public Sector Product/Service: Informed Solutions, StormID – ScotBlood

Best Education Provider/Training Programme, sponsored by Administrate: CodeClan, Digital Xtra Fund, Data Lab

Outstanding Marketing Performance by a Tech Company: Digitonic, Nucleus, Senshi Digital

Investment Deal of the Year: Incremental, Skyscanner

Transformational Innovation Through Data, sponsored by Data Lab: Aggreko, Exmos, Mallzee

CEO of the Year, sponsored by Atkinson Macleod Executive Search: David Ferguson – Nucleus, Gareth Williams – Skyscanner, Gillian Docherty – Data Lab

Digital Agency of the Year, sponsored by Search Consultancy: Digital Six, Screenmedia, StormID

Small to Medium Digital Tech Business of the Year, sponsored by Cathcart Associates: HotDocs, Mallzee, SwarmOnline

Large Digital Tech Business of the Year, sponsored by EY: Edge Testing Solutions, FreeAgent

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook