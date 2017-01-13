Nintendo reveals launch date and price for new console

Nintendo’s new Switch video game console will hit shelves on 3 March, priced at 29,980 yen (about £215) in its home market, the Japanese group announced today.

The company behind the Super Mario and Pokemon game franchises promised the device will be packed with fun features of all its past machines and more.

The Nintendo Switch launches on 3 March, priced at about �215 in Japan and �247 in the US. UK pricing will be up to retailers. Picture: Contributed

Kyoto-based Nintendo announced details of the Switch’s release at an event in Tokyo. It said the console will sell for $299.99 (£247) in the US. Pricing in the UK and the rest of Europe will be in the hands of retailers.

Anticipation has been mounting ahead of the console’s launch. In teaser videos, Nintendo has shown players using a handheld whose remote controller section detaches from the left and right sides of the main part of the device’s display. Players can use the Switch as a regular handheld, put the display on a table, or use a TV screen as a monitor.

“Nintendo Switch is a brand-new kind of home gaming system that offers a wide variety of play modes,” said Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima.

The Switch comes after disappointing sales of the group’s Wii U home console and 3DS handheld gaming device. Nintendo has been playing catch-up after consumers turned to smartphones and personal computers to play games. It also faces powerful rival offerings from Microsoft and Sony.

The machine also needs to win over new, younger players, who may not be hardcore game fans and might be daunted by its hefty price tag. Many had hoped it might sell for closer to $200.

Nintendo is promising a more immersive, interactive experience with the Switch, including online playing and using the remote controller in games that do not require players to be constantly staring at a display.

Officials demonstrated features such as using the detachable remote controllers, called Joy-Con, to play a gun-duel game. Motion sensors enable players to feel virtual water being poured into a virtual cup.

In another game, characters’ arms swirled out during combat when players punched the air while holding the controllers.

“It’s a totally new kind of game,” said Kouichi Kawamoto, who oversaw 1-2-Switch, a gun-duel game that requires players to look each other in the eye. “It’s about having fun with communication.”

Nintendo said 50 software makers, including Electronic Arts and Sega, are preparing 80 games for the Switch. It also promised in-house games such as a new Legend of Zelda title, which will go on sale the same date as the Switch.

