New occupant for Edinburgh’s BioQuarter life sciences hub

A medical research charity is relocating to Edinburgh’s BioQuarter campus as part of a £7 million-plus investment programme.

MRC Technology is shifting its Centre for Diagnostics Development (CDD) to the bioscience community, which is located adjacent to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The move forms part of the medical research charity’s investment of more than £7m over the next five years to further its work accelerating diagnostic research into the clinic.

CDD will potentially double its headcount over the same period. Increasing collaborations with industry, academia and the NHS has prompted the need for increased laboratory and office space.

READ MORE: Medical start-up EMI moves in at BioQuarter

MRC, which is currently based at the Scottish Health Service Conference Centre on the Western General Hospital site, said an increasing number of collaborations with industry, academia and the NHS had prompted the need for additional laboratory and office space.

Dave Tapolczay, chief executive of MRC Technology, said: “The move to bigger premises is part of our strategy to grow our diagnostics capability. We recently completed a test to diagnose antibacterial resistance in collaboration with an industry partner.

“With increased capacity we can take on more such projects and ultimately deliver greater benefit to patients.”

Julia Brown, director of life and chemical sciences at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We are delighted to welcome MRC Technology to the family of companies at Edinburgh BioQuarter. MRC is joining us at a very exciting time.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook