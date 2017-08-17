New Edinburgh base for cyber-security firm ZoneFox

Cyber-security specialist ZoneFox has made a “milestone” move to new offices in Edinburgh, hot on the heels of a £3.6 million cash injection.

The firm, a spin-out from Edinburgh Napier University, has taken up space at 40 Torphichen Street in the city centre following three years at the CodeBase tech incubator.

I can’t wait to see what comes next Jamie Graves

• READ MORE: Cyber-security outfit ZoneFox in £3.6m fund boost

Co-founder and chief executive Jamie Graves said: “It seems like a lifetime ago that we spun ZoneFox out of Napier University. The last few years have been a total roller coaster and sometimes it’s hard to take a step back and appreciate all that we’ve achieved as a business and as a team.

“Moving into new offices is a real milestone for us; it feels like the end of one era in one sense but very definitely the beginning of another. We have ambitious plans growth plans over the coming months and years. International expansion beckons, as does more investment in our product development.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

In March, ZoneFox secured a £3.6m funding boost – the largest to be led by Scottish business angel investment syndicate Archangels – in a move that will see its headcount triple to 30 by the end of the year and help set up an office in London, bolstering its sales and technology team.

It recently unveiled a new “machine learning” product that will allow companies to monitor unusual use of data by their staff and instantly flag any security risks.

Graves, who set up the company alongside fellow cyber-security expert Bill Buchanan, added: “It’s been an amazing journey so far and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook