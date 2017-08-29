New director for Edinburgh BioQuarter life sciences hub

Edinburgh’s BioQuarter has appointed the former chief executive of Scandinavia’s largest science park as its new director.

Hans Möller will take up the new post in October and joins BioQuarter from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership in Newcastle where he has been innovation director since March 2015. He was formerly the head of Ideon Science Park in Sweden.

The BioQuarter campus brings together growing and established life science companies, the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, the University of Edinburgh’s medical teaching school and many of its research institutes.

Möller said: “The opportunity to move to Edinburgh and to head up a new team at Edinburgh BioQuarter was a big draw for me. I can see lots of opportunities to develop what is already a really attractive proposition and a unique place.”

BioQuarter is a public sector partnership between NHS Lothian, Scottish Enterprise, the University of Edinburgh and the City of Edinburgh Council.

