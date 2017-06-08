Midlothian business centre eyes Pentland Studio boom

A Midlothian business centre that is marking its tenth anniversary has predicted that the planned £250 million Pentland Studios project will attract more digital and technology firms to the area.

The EH20 site, in Loanhead to the south of Edinburgh, is home to more than 30 start-ups and small companies. It is confident that proposals for the studio complex, approved by the Scottish Government in April, would be a boost for the local economy.

The EH20 business centre is home to more than 30 companies. Picture: Contributed

General manager Lorraine Chisholm said: “We are already seeing more digital and tech businesses seeking space at EH20 and we think there is a definite Pentland Studios effect underpinning this.

“At the same time, we like the fact that we’ve got a mix of business sectors in the building, from financial advisors and consultants to satellite offices of larger corporates who like our situation and easy access to the Edinburgh Bypass which is only just over a mile from our front door.”

She added: “We’re also noticing a big uptake in business from East Lothian-based entrepreneurs who want working space and meetings rooms nearer to their homes.”

More than 1,600 jobs are expected to be created by the Pentland Studios project, which is earmarked for greenbelt land at Straiton in Midlothian.

Other key parts of the scheme include two Hollywood-style backlots, a 180-room hotel, a creative industries hub, workshop space and a film academy.

However, the plans have stoked controversy amid concerns the scheme was being pursued for an unsuitable site.

