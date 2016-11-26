Microsoft partner Risual to open Glasgow office

A Microsoft partner is set to expand into Scotland, with plans to open an office in Glasgow creating at least 30 jobs over the next two years.

The decision by Risual, which offers consultancy and Microsoft services, “makes business sense” and will include skilled roles and apprenticeships, commercial manager James Nixon told Scotland on Sunday.

He said the move by the firm, which is based in Stafford with about 170 staff, comes as part of plans to broaden its presence with a view to trading internationally.

Opening up north of the border has the backing of both Scottish Enterprise and Microsoft, Nixon added.

Risual will open its Glasgow office in January in an attempt to cover the whole of Scotland and extend the business to the north-east of England.

Longer term, this part of its business could extend to Scandinavia, a region Risual is targeting. The company also has plans to open up in the US and Australia eventually.

Risual’s first appointment in Glasgow is account director Gordon Lindsay, who said the firm is already working with various organisations in Scotland.

“Hopefully we can engage with companies and the public sector across Scotland,” said Lindsay.

Nixon said that about two-thirds of the firm’s business currently covers the public sector, but it sees potential across the board in Scotland, with oil and gas, for example, offering opportunities as the industry adapts to changing conditions and focuses on efficiency. “We have experience in quite an array of verticals,” he added.

Risual was named Microsoft Partner of the Year in 2015 and was a finalist in the global giant’s Public Safety National Security Partner of the Year this year.