MBN lands deal to find jobs for Data Lab graduates

Specialist recruitment firm MBN Solutions has won a deal to help find roles for master’s students on courses backed by Scotland’s publicly-funded innovation centre for data science.

MBN, headed by chief executive Michael Young, said the “prestigious” contract with the Data Lab would see it tasked with placing the 90 graduates into roles as part of their courses.

“Scotland has some of the most talented and skilled data practitioners in the world and this programme will ensure they are available, first and foremost, to Scottish business,” said Young.

He added: “Working in partnership with the Data Lab allows us to help find the most appropriate and effective placements for these rising stars in environments where their skills can make a real difference.”

READ MORE: Data Lab to double size of master’s degree programme

The MSc courses were launched last year through a collaboration with Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University and Dundee and Stirling universities. They have now been joined by Glasgow Caledonian University, the University of Glasgow, University of Strathclyde Business School and the University of the West of Scotland.

Joshua Ryan-Saha, skills programme manager at the Data Lab, said: “The budding data post-graduates will be charged with using datasets unique to Scotland to develop new insights, ideas, products, services or processes that will deliver social or economic benefit.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook