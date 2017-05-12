Management software outfit breaks into Australian market

Agency Core, an Edinburgh-based developer of management software aimed at creative companies, is set to expand its team after landing its first client in Australia.

The firm, founded in 2014 by husband and wife team Matt and Helen Davies, has secured a 12-month contract with Creative Spaces, a design studio based in Perth, Western Australia, that specialises in exhibition design and environmental graphics.

• READ MORE: Technology news

Matt Davies, managing director, said the company’s software will help Creative Spaces keep track of time spent on projects and their profitability.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

He added: “Overseas interest in Agency Core is very exciting for us. We believe that agencies all over the world struggle with similar challenges.

“This is great validation, as our product is being selected over other global competitors. This gives us great encouragement to increase our efforts in English-speaking markets overseas.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The firm currently has a three-strong team and is planning to take on more staff this year as it rolls out updates to its product.

Rikki Clarke, director of Creative Spaces, said: “I really liked the fact that Agency Core is a small team that I could talk directly with.

“The team come from a small agency background and understand the requirements of a creative studio. Agency Core is really visual and intuitive and I also like that we are able to contribute to updates over time.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook