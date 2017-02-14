Life sciences firm Collagen Solutions to raise £12m

Biomaterials business Collagen Solutions is expected to reach profitability in 2019 after revealing plans to raise up to £12 million.

The Glasgow-based company, which develops and produces medical-grade collagen components for use in regenerative medicine, said the funding will reinforce its balance sheet, speed up the progress of its core business and help it develop a range of new products.

It plans to raise up to about £8m in gross proceeds from current and new investors via a placing and open offer subject to shareholder approval.

Furthermore, the Aim-quoted firm said it has received a conditional commitment from Norgine Ventures to subscribe up to £4m in secured private bonds with warrants.

Norgine Ventures was founded in 2012, is backed by European healthcare firm Norgine, and says it provides debt and debt-like funding to “innovative, fast-growing companies in the fields of healthcare and life sciences, in Europe and the US”.

Collagen Solutions said the net proceeds of the placing and open offer will go towards investment in the development and commercialisation of high-value device products, bring forward the launch of collagen-based implant ChondroMimetic, and boost growth of its existing medical collagen supply business. It also comes as the firm expects to achieve cashflow-positive operations after 2019.

Chief executive Jamal Rushdy said: “This strategically important funding round strengthens our balance sheet and provides the resources to accelerate our core biomaterials and tissue business.

“Furthermore, the capital will provide the company with the opportunity to fund the development of a range of exciting new products for use in the rapidly emerging field of regenerative medicine.

“We are appreciative of the support from both existing and new shareholders, and to our stakeholders and global staff in the UK, US, South Korea, and New Zealand.”

Collagen Solutions said in December as it reported its interim results that it was aiming to grow revenues five-fold in the next five years.

Analysts at Hardman & Co said in a note that the results showed that the firm’s realigned strategy “was starting to bear fruit”. They added that the latest funding is “expected to see [Collagen Solutions] through to profitability in 2019”, and forecast that it will post underlying pre-tax profit of £33,000 for the year to March 2019.

