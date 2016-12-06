Life sciences firm Arrayjet nets $300,000 Shanghai deal

A Roslin-based firm that specialises in microarray printing services used for medical screening has secured a six-figure contract with a Shanghai biological and life science technology specialist, helping broaden its reach across the Asia Pacific region.

Arrayjet said it struck the $300,000 (£236,000) deal with Abmart, which is focused on industrialising the production of monoclonal antibodies, which are used to identify and neutralise pathogens like bacteria and viruses, for academic research institutes, biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical laboratories.

READ MORE: Life sciences firm Arrayjet in £650k cash injection

The Asian business will use Arrayjet technology to print the library of 100,000 different antibodies it has developed on to two small microarray chips.

This will generate easy-to-use screening tools for researchers, facilitating the discovery of new disease biomarkers, novel drug targets, and even new cancer immunotherapy cheaply, easily and quickly.

Arrayjet chief executive Iain McWilliam said: “There is a great synergy between our two organisations. We have known Abmart and its fantastic work for a long time and equally, they know how Arrayjet can be a significant value-add to their business, providing exceptional accuracy precision and quality they need to create and produce the vast libraries of monoclonal antibodies for its global customer base.”

The news comes after Arrayjet in September said it closed an investment round capped at £650,000 to help it harness global demand and accelerate innovation.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook