Life sciences firm Arrayjet inks ‘major’ US boost

Life sciences firm Arrayjet, which specialises in printing services used for medical screening, has landed a deal with a US-based global pioneer in biomedical research.

The Midlothian-based company described the contract win with The New York Bioscience Cluster as a major boost.

The Bronx-based bioscience cluster targets important problems relating to human health and development. This is done through a wide and varied research programme for diseases and disorders related to immunology cancer, diabetes, liver function and a raft of other areas.

Much of this work will be assisted by Arrayjet’s bio-printer in a contract worth some $250,000 (£200,000) to the Roslin-based company.

Microarray sampling is at the core of the US centre’s research, as is the development to significantly reduce the margin of error in printed array slides. Arrayjet’s optical inspection and automated image analysis system is said to have added a “significant step change” in identifying where any errors might exist and eradicate them.

The New York Bioscience Cluster is also supported through “Arrayjet Advance” – an outsourced microarray printing service that the Scots firm launched in 2011.

This allows the facility to access application support through the scientific expertise at Arrayjet’s headquarters.

Last September, Arrayjet secured six-figure funding from business angel syndicate Archangel and Scottish Enterprise. The firm closed an investment round of growth funding capped at £650,000, having been increased from £500,000 on investor enthusiasm amid “impressive” growth plans laid out by chief executive Iain McWilliam.

