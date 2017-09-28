Lab business Eurofins Scientific opens Livingston facility

A global group of laboratories present in more than 40 countries has today unveiled a new facility in Livingston, set to be one of the largest of its kind in the UK, and after investment of £4 million.

Bioanalytical testing specialist Eurofins Scientific has revealed the pharmaceutical chemistry, microbiology and water microbiology site after moving from Newbridge.

It said the move provides greater capacity for the Eurofins Biopharmaceutical Product Testing business in the UK as it looks to double staff to more than 100, and housing new labs for Eurofins’ water testing business. Paul Wheelhouse MSP, minister for business, innovation and energy, was set to unveil a plaque marking the opening at Brucefield Industry Park.

Luxembourg-based Eurofins Scientific, which internationally has more than 30,000 staff and annual revenues equivalent to more than £2.2 billion, said the new facility measuring 5,800 square metres will become one of the largest dedicated testing sites of its kind in the UK.

It follows Eurofins’ acquisition of Exova’s pharmaceutical, food and water-testing business in the UK and Ireland in July last year as part of an £18 million deal, and the subsequent purchase of ILS’ pharmaceutical business in October of that year.

Alison Clayton, general manager at Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing, said the Livingston site would be one of the largest of all the Eurofins UK sites. She added the large investment in the facility means the company is well-placed to attract new customers, “and is all in line with Eurofins’ intent to attract future significant growth and development opportunities”.

Clayton also explained that the long-term commitment to the site by Eurofins reinforces foundations set out in the Life Sciences Strategy for Scotland, unveiled earlier this year.

Eurofins said its water microbiology and water chemistry laboratories in the UK provide analysis to assess the safety of water in cooling towers, hot and cold water systems, closed systems and recreational waters such as swimming pools and spas.

Phil Coles, MD at Eurofins Food and Water Testing UK and Ireland, said: “We have built and fitted out the labs in Livingston with significant room for expansion and as a result increased capacity by 50 per cent.

“The facility has been purposely chosen to lie between the two biggest cities in Scotland, and to be within touching distance of potential offshore opportunities.”

Coles also said the Livingston labs “will be a key hub to enhance our presence in the north [and] harness potential across our national network.

Wheelhouse also commented, seeing Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing UK as essential to the “vital process of drug development compliance testing prior to products being released to market, and the company is therefore a crucial part of the supply chain in that it facilitates the release of products to ultimately benefit patient health”. He also said Scottish Enterprise is working closely with the company. Elaine Morrison, head of company growth at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We are delighted to be part of Eurofins’ new site opening today, it’s fantastic to see their continued growth here in Scotland.”