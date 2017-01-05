Jobs boost as Glasgow loyalty app start-up nets £500,000

A Glasgow-based developer of customer loyalty schemes for small retailers has pledged to more than double its workforce after securing a £500,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise.

Swipii, co-founded by Chitresh Sharma and Louis Schena in 2014, currently employs 43 people and plans to recruit an additional 45 people over the coming 12 months in a move that will also see it leasing extra space at its St Vincent Street office.

The regional selective assistance grant comes just months after the start-up secured a £2 million cash injection to help roll out its services to more firm.

Sharma, the firm’s chief executive, said: “One of the best choices we made was to start a business in Scotland due to its amazing and very supportive ecosystem. We have been helped hugely from getting our first office through to hiring the right the people and support with funding.”

Adrian Gillespie, managing director of growth companies, innovation and infrastructure at Scottish Enterprise, added: “With a strong, thriving and connected digital economy, Scotland is the ideal location for this ambitious young company.

“Swipii has joined the many start-ups which benefit from Scotland’s top technology talent and we look forward to working with the company as it progresses its impressive expansion plan.”

The Scottish Enterprise funding boost was announced ahead of a visit by finance secretary Derek Mackay to Swipii’s headquarters, where he was due to meet some of the firm’s customers.

Mackay said: “Swipii is an excellent example of a Scottish start-up at the forefront of software technology.

“I welcome their investment, supported by a £500,000 regional selective assistance award from Scottish Enterprise, which will lead to the creation of 45 new jobs and secure additional space in Glasgow – testament to the skilled workforce here. I wish Swipii all the best for the future.”

Swipii allows shoppers to sign up via a dedicated iPad at participating retail outlets and collect points at each visit by scanning a card, key fob or via a mobile app. Each retailer can tailor the rewards it offers and consumers are regularly notified of the latest deals.

May Gem Tan, co-founder of Glasgow’s Tempo Tea Bar, said: “The Swipii loyalty programme has really helped us engage with our customers. We’ve seen a steady increase in our revenue and profitability. Swipii allows us to make our customers feel highly valued without that costing us a great deal of money.”

