IT outfit BJSS to create jobs with push into Scotland

An IT consultancy with operations in England and the US has announced its expansion into Scotland in a move aiming to create 70 highly skilled jobs.

BJSS said the team, based in its Scottish hub in Glasgow, will play a major delivery role for its clients north of the Border and globally, “as well as developing further business opportunities in the region”.

The facility will be led by a dedicated head of delivery, also recruited from the local area.

The company was founded in 1993 and said it has already secured its first major Scottish client, Disclosure Scotland, an executive agency of the Scottish Government, where it is delivering large-scale IT transformation. It has also joined the Scottish Business Pledge.

BJSS works with organisations such as NHS Digital, Royal Bank of Scotland, The Co-operative, ITV, BP and Lloyds Banking Group, and it has developed a global trade matching system facilitating six out of ten foreign exchange trades worldwide.

James Whitehouse, BJSS board director, said: “Our expansion to Scotland, our sixth UK location, provides us with a great opportunity to help local companies resolve their most complex IT and business issues. We look forward to welcoming professionals from Scotland to our existing team of 800 BJSS colleagues.”

Scottish business, innovation and energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said BJSS’ expansion “shows the strength of the financial and business services sector in Scotland and is great news for the local economy in and around Glasgow”.

