IT group Version 1 appoints new Scottish sales head

Version 1, the IT services group that acquired Edinburgh’s Rocela three years ago, has named Malcolm Allan as its new head of sales for Scotland.

The Irish group said that Allan, who joins from rival Sopra Steria, will be responsible for “driving the growth and development of the business” north of the Border.

READ MORE: Version 1 boosts Edinburgh-based Microsoft practice

Allan said: “I am delighted to join Version 1 and take on the challenge of continuing the growth of the business in the Scottish market.”

Version 1, which also said it was hiring for a range of roles at its Edinburgh Park headquarters, employs more than 300 people across the UK, which now accounts for almost half of its £95 million revenues.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook