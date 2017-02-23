IT company is latest to call Glasgow’s Albus home

Clyde Gateway has secured another key tenant for its striking Albus office building in Glasgow.

IT services outfit Cloud Cover IT will occupy more than 2,300 square feet on the top floor of Albus, which lies in the centre of the regenerated Bridgeton area of the city.

It marks the third major letting for the office complex, following deals with digital creative agency MadeBrave and publisher Peebles Media.

Ian Manson, chief executive of Clyde Gateway, which has seen more than £1.5 billion invested in the area in the last eight years from both the public and private sector. said: “It’s great news that Cloud Cover IT is the latest creative company to call the Albus home.”

Lance Gauld, managing director of Cloud Cover IT, added: “It has helped accelerate our growth path for the next few years.”

Clyde Gateway was established in 2008 following the announcement that Glasgow was to hold the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

