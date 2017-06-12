Iraqi helicopters deal for software group Ideagen

Al-Burhan Airways, Iraq’s only civilian helicopter service, is to work with UK software firm Ideagen ahead of launching a dedicated commercial airline service.

Ideagen, which employs about 130 people in East Kilbride, is selling Al-Burhan Airways its flagship Q-Pulse software as the group plans to expand its operations beyond civilian helicopters.

• READ MORE: Software outfit Ideagen plans East Kilbride jobs boost

Q-Pulse is Nottingham-based Ideagen’s flagship software product for aviation safety and reporting, and it said it will enable the Iraqi company to focus on complying with global aviation standards and achieving customer satisfaction.

Al-Burhan said it will expand its operations to include international scheduled commercial flights utilising narrow body aircraft to regional and EU destinations.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Ahmed Mustafa, quality manager of the company, said: “The Q-Pulse software is an important requirement for (us) as we look to apply regulations efficiently, fulfil organisational vision, and gain an advantage over local competitors.

“Q-Pulse will be utilised to cover both types of operations and will enable us to ensure compliance with regulations and reduce costs, especially in our first year as an airline start up.

“Capturing passenger comments and complaints through reports and surveys will be another avenue of using Q-Pulse to monitor the ABA product delivery.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Based at Baghdad International Airport, Al-Burhan Airways currently offers commercial, corporate and private VIP helicopter flights throughout Iraq.

“Q-Pulse will increase efficiency and help prompt compliance with safety standards,” Mustafa added.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook