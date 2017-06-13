Iomart to hike dividend by 90% after jump in profits

Web hosting and cloud computing specialist Iomart today said shareholders were in line for a 90% increase in their dividend as it reported higher annual earnings.

The Glasgow-based group has proposed a final payout of 6p a share to be paid on 6 September – up from 3.15p last time – reflecting its high levels of operating cash and low debt.

The boost for investors came as the Aim-quoted firm said adjusted pre-tax profits jumped 18 per cent to £22.4 million for the year to the end of March, on revenues 17 per cent higher at £89.6m.

Iomart also said it was confident of making further acquisitions, having purchased Gloucestershire-based data storage and back-up outfit Cristie for £3.8m in August, followed by last month’s €7.9m (£7m) takeover of Dediserve, a cloud services provider headquartered in Dublin.

The acquisition of Dediserve gives the group another base in the European Union, and while it said it has not seen any impact from the Brexit vote, “other than the weakening of sterling”, it told investors that it was confident of being able to deal with the “many issues to be resolved” as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

“We continue to look for businesses that fit our criteria with a view to making further acquisitions in the coming year,” said chief executive and co-founder Angus MacSween.

He added: “This has been another year of strong growth and trading since the year end remains good.

“The long-term opportunity and runway for success remains large and long. Iomart remains well positioned to take advantage of that opportunity and to deliver further significant growth.”

