Highlands medical tech specialist expands with cash injection

Inverness-based Mime Technologies, a medical technology firm offering software that helps first responders in emergencies, has won £80,000 and a trip to Silicon Valley from Scottish Edge, a competition to foster start-ups.

Dr Alasdair Mort, chief executive and co-founder of Mime Technologies, said the firm aims to “revolutionise the quality of pre-hospital care data and vastly improve those first-responding organisations plagued by pen and paper recording”.

He added: “The Scottish Edge award is truly pivotal for us. It means we can increase our team and engineer our software to work on any mobile device around the world.”

• Edinburgh Airport has become the first business member of Entrepreneurial Scotland. The package allows chief executives and other company leaders to extend the benefits of Entrepreneurial Scotland membership across their teams.

