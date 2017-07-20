Henderson Loggie throws weight behind Dundee gaming festival

Accountancy firm Henderson Loggie has reached an agreement to support Scotland’s newest gaming festival, which is due to take place in Dundee in September.

The four-day event will kick off with the inaugural Games Design Awards co-sponsored by the firm, which is already behind the Indie Zone at the three-day Insomnia X Resonate gaming festival opening in Glasgow this weekend.

At the Dundee event, Henderson Loggie partner and creative media specialist Steve Cartwright will host a workshop on financial strategy.

Cartwright said: “We will also be on hand to talk about video games tax relief, which has been giving UK companies a competitive advantage in a global market since it was introduced three years ago.

“It is imperative that games developers are aware at the outset what they need to do to qualify from the earliest planning stages so that they don’t miss out.”

Colin Macdonald, head of All 4 Games, Channel 4’s Glasgow-based games publishing arm, added: “Scotland already punches well above its weight in the global gaming industry and our game developers deserve gongs to underline and celebrate both their cultural contributions and the value they bring to the economy.

“The Dundee Games Festival and Awards look set to become a hugely important event for the industry this autumn.”

