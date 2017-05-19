Health tech start-up Relaymed in ‘transformational’ deal

An Edinburgh-based healthcare technology start-up has signed a “transformational” partnership with electronics giant Siemens that will see its software rolled out across North America.

The firm, which recently secured £1 million in its latest funding round – led by Florida-based Goodmark Medical with matched investment from Scottish Enterprise – develops systems that automatically transfer lab results to electronic health records, reducing the chances of human error and freeing up medical staff’s time to focus on patient care.

Relaymed, based at Edinburgh’s CodeBase technology incubator, said the tie-up with Siemens Healthineers has already seen its cloud-based service rolled out to more than 700 doctors, with plans for “thousands more” in the pipeline.

Chief executive Neil Farish said: “The partnership with Siemens is a transformational one for our team with one the world’s premier electronic manufacturers in the largest healthcare market on the planet.

“Our focus is centred on building an industry-leading product by keeping the end customer in mind at all times, developing strategic partnerships like the one with Siemens and growing our team to support the next phase of growth.”

Michael Sampson, senior vice-president for North America at Siemens Healthineers, which employs about 46,000 people around the world, said the agreement with Relaymed would extend the connectivity of its point-of-care instruments “to meet the needs of healthcare facilities burdened with excessive administrative tasks that interrupt patient care”.

