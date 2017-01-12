Green light for Omega Diagnostics’ Indian operation

Life sciences firm Omega Diagnostics has revealed that its Indian subsidiary has received internationally recognised accreditation.

The Alva-based medical diagnostics firm, which produces testing kits covering the likes of infectious diseases, said the unit’s manufacturing facility in Pune has been given the seal of approval by UK standards body BSI.

It said this marks a “milestone” that is a key prerequisite for CE-Marking malaria and pregnancy tests produced on-site and chief executive Andrew Shepherd said it looks forward to “generating a return from the investment to-date in this facility”.

Omega said in its interim results in November that sales jumped 11 per cent to £6.83 million.

