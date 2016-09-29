Glasgow Uni gets injection for elderly healthcare

The University of Glasgow is to benefit from a multi-million-pound funding package that will see researchers develop new technologies to address the health issues facing Britain’s ageing population.

Glasgow will receive some £4.5 million with the Scots institution working alongside the University of Manchester, Imperial College London and the University of Leeds on various projects. Research programme grants totalling £17.7m have been made available by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

Among the areas scientists will look at are regenerative medicines, wound care and management, cell therapeutics, improving the range of applications for MRI in the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease and the development of testing methods for new knee therapies that combine laboratory-based simulation and computer modelling.

Jon Cooper, vice-principal for knowledge exchange at the University of Glasgow, said: “The university is delighted to see this new and exciting programme grant in the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine. This is a collaboration of scale, using new engineering technologies to tackle challenges and deliver outcomes across a range of medical problems.”

Unveiling the funding package, the UK universities and science minister, Jo Johnson, said: “The UK is a world leader in medical breakthroughs and home to innovative healthcare companies that know how to turn our expertise into good business.

“This investment will help diagnose cardiovascular diseases, treat debilitating illnesses and ultimately improve the lives of millions of patients and their families.”

Philip Nelson, chief executive of the EPSRC, added: “More of us are living longer than before. It is vital for us to continue to invest in science and engineering research so we can ensure we have active, healthy and high quality later years. “The EPSRC is striving to make the UK a healthy nation and one where research, discovery and innovation flourishes. These programmes will help deliver both of these objectives.”

