Glasgow tech start-up misses out on Dragon’s cash

A technology start-up has missed out on a £100,000 investment by entrepreneur Peter Jones after appearing on the BBC show Dragons’ Den.

Connect-In’s Xupo system, known as Lupo at the time of pitching to the Dragons, is said to provide a solution to an age-old problem – locating the personal items that can be difficult to find on a regular basis, such as keys, phones, wallets, purses and bags. A coin-sized item locator communicates with a smartphone app via a sensor to track down misplaced items.

For a 30 per cent equity in the business – co-founded by chief executive Raj Sark – Jones’ planned investment was aimed at helping to increase marketing spend and capture market share as part of a growth plan that could see Xupo generate some £1 million in revenues in the next year.

But after the Dragons’ Den show aired, Jones said that his investment “didn’t go through as some issues arose during due diligence”.

He added: “I still wish Raj all the best in the future.”

The Bluetooth tracker was launched by Strathclyde University graduates Sark and business partner Vincenz Klemt. The idea was sparked when one of the founders lost their travel bag while connecting flights at Heathrow Airport. The experience prompted the pair to combine their engineering and business skills with practical thinking to develop a tracking sensor.

