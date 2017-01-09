Glasgow tech start-up Connect-In attracts Dragon’s cash

A technology start-up has secured a £100,000 investment by entrepreneur and BBC Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones to help fund the expansion of its Bluetooth tracker.

Connect-In’s Xupo system, known as Lupo at the time of pitching to the Dragons, is said to provide a solution to an age-old problem – locating the personal items that can be difficult to find on a regular basis, such as keys, phones, wallets, purses and bags. A coin-sized item locator communicates with a smartphone app via a sensor to track down misplaced items.

For a 30 per cent equity in the business, the Dragons’ Den investment will help to increase marketing spend and capture market share as part of a growth plan that could see Xupo generate some £1 million in revenues in the next year.

Raj Sark, founder and chief executive of Glasgow-based Connect-In, said: “We are thrilled about Peter Jones’ investment and his confidence in our product.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better Dragon, recognising the true value he will bring to our business based on his network and expertise as one of Britain’s leading technology entrepreneur investors.”

The Bluetooth tracker was launched by Strathclyde University graduates Sark and business partner Vincenz Klemt. The idea was sparked when one of the founders lost their travel bag while connecting flights at Heathrow Airport. The experience prompted the pair to combine their engineering and business skills with practical thinking to develop a tracking sensor.

