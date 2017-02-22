Glasgow software specialist expands into Edinburgh

A Glasgow-based business automation specialist is opening an operation in Edinburgh which will act as its mobile development hub.

Etellect – described as a pioneer in “autobot” technology – counts companies including Babcock Rail and law firm Pinsent Masons among its clients and said the move marked the first phase of a national expansion strategy.

The ­company’s software can bring together functions such as inventory management, sales order processing, payments, account management and communications in a single “dashboard”. Its east coast office will focus on developing mobile suites to support its EAutomate product.

The new operation on George Street will be headed up by software engineer Andrew Russell, who will move from the firm’s HQ in Hillington.

Russell – a graduate in IT from the University of Edinburgh – said: “This is a great opportunity to establish a physical presence in the east of the country and particularly in proximity to Edinburgh University, which produces a wealth of software development talent each year.

“We will be concentrating on developing mobile suites to support Etellect’s EAutomate product and customising client apps based on Etellect’s core technology.”

Etellect said it was likely that the new office would support up to another three posts by this time next year. The firm, which is on track for £1 million turnover within two years, has six full-time staff in Glasgow.

