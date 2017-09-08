Glasgow’s Talon sinks claws into Glenrothes IT business

Have your say

Vozero, a Microsoft-focused IT consultancy based in Glenrothes, has been acquired by Glasgow-based Talon Business Solutions.

Talon has been expanding since it was acquired by technology sector entrepreneur Tom O’Hara’s Kick ICT Group two years ago.

The acquisition of Vozero, which is for an undisclosed sum, will add a further £500,000 or so of fee income and strengthens Talon’s position as one of Scotland’s key suppliers of Microsoft business applications, cloud infrastructure and consultancy.

The deal sees Vozero boss Bill Kelly and his team of six consultants join Talon. Kick ICT is jointly owned by O’Hara, Alan Turnbull and David Chazan.

