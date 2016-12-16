Glasgow’s MadeBrave has designs on record turnover

Digital design agency MadeBrave is on track to deliver record annual turnover following a string of client wins.

The Glasgow-based firm, founded by Andrew Dobbie in 2012, now has the likes of spirits giant Beam Suntory and veterinary chain Vets Now on its books, and last month signed up as creative partner to help promote Magenta, a massive new office development in the city’s east end.

The agency, which employs 25 people, is forecasting a 15 per cent increase in revenues to a record £1.1 million for the year to February, with further growth expected the following year on the back of “significant” new income streams such as workshops focusing on branding, social media and digital marketing.

Dobbie said: “When I first started MadeBrave, one of the things I knew from the get-go is that I didn’t want us to be like everyone else – I wanted to focus on a community-led culture, rather than a corporate one.

“We want MadeBrave to always be a hub of amazing talented people creating amazing work, and it’s our job to build a working environment that allows that to happen. This has worked for us since day dot and 2017 looks like it’s going be another great year.”

