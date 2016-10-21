Glasgow residents ‘least friendly’ on Facebook

It’s known as the friendly city, but those living in Glasgow are least likely to share stories or ‘like’ comments on Facebook, according to research on the habits of Scottish social media users.

Facebook users from 10 towns and cities north of the border were compared to provide a snapshot of their differing levels of engagement.

The number of times they shared a post by a friend, commented underneath a status or ‘liked’ a comment was added up over a 12 month period.

Glasgow placed last in the list with some Facebook users engaging as little as two times a month with others.

Edinburgh was ninth with, some engaging as few as seven times over a month.

Top of the list was Lerwick, Falkirk and Stromness. The three were closely tied together in average number of engagements over a month, with a Facebook user in Lerwick or Falkirk being almost eight times more likely to engage.

Kenny Murray of Holyrood PR said: “Social media is now so integrally knitted into the fabric of Scottish society – with many people under 25 using it as their sole means of communication or as an information-gathering tool.

“Glasgow’s failure could be attributed to small tight pockets of community which may actually be holding out as the last bastions of person to person engagement, and so resisting the pull to only converse via social media. Whereas, those in remote locations are simply making the best of online tools to remain in touch across distances.”

