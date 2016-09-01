Glasgow IT outfit ECS acquires London consultancy

Glasgow-headquartered IT services firm ECS is today acquiring a London tech consultancy as it aims to grow turnover for this part of its business to more than £5 million.

The firm is buying Forest Technologies, which specialises in implementing large-scale projects concerning “DevOps”, a combination of development and operations aimed at helping large, traditional firms with their digital-transformation initiatives by delivering improved flexibility, agility and innovation.

ECS, which turns over some £80m, has a network of offices and clients including Nationwide Building Society, said: “Proof that DevOps is going mainstream, this acquisition fills the gap between global consulting behemoths and niche players for large businesses undertaking digital transformations.”

Following the acquisition, Forest Technologies founder Andy Cureton becomes managing director of ECS’ new digital practice, reporting to the latter’s group chief executive Paul Thomson. Forest Technologies, which has grown revenues five-fold in the last four years, will see its 22 employees join ECS.

Thomson said there is “strong” demand for DevOps from large companies, with ECS planning to quickly scale this new practice to turnover of more than £5m by end-2017.

He added: “Our goal with the ECS digital practice is to repeat the success we have had since acquiring the IT security company Vacta in 2012 and making it the ECS Security Practice. Revenues [there] have grown ten-fold in four years.”

