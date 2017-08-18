Glasgow firm gears to launch vehicle leasing comparison site

Have your say

Lease Fetcher, the UK’s first vehicle leasing comparison website, has secured up to £100,000 of seed funding from Scottish Enterprise to help its launch.

The Glasgow-based group said its parent company, Digital Impact, will contribute another £200,000 to the company, which says it will allow users to compare 50 million vehicle leasing deals.

Co-founder and chief executive Will Craig said: “In the UK you can compare hundreds of electricity and gas packages, thousands of broadband deals. That you can’t compare leasing deals is mind-boggling.”

He added: “Moving forward, we’re tremendously excited to be working with Scottish Enterprise and plan to grow Lease Fetcher into a global market leader.”

