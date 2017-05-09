Glasgow fintech firm Castlight eyes global growth

A Glasgow financial technology (fintech) company is looking to grow its team by five and is eyeing global expansion after picking up an award for being disruptive in enterprise.

Castlight Financial said it aims to give lenders a more accurate understanding of consumers’ purchasing power, using data from multiple sources to analyse disposable income and credit worthiness in real-time, and is a strategic partner of consumer and business insights firm Equifax.

The fintech firm was formed by Phil Grady, Pearse Flynn and Martin Leonard, and said it is engaged with ten high-street banks and four of the largest mortgage-broker networks, also pointing out that its platform is used by 60 per cent of the UK’s personal insolvency market.

It came top in Deloitte’s inaugural Disrupt the Enterprise event in Scotland, beating finalists Saccade Diagnostics, Ahoi, Pixey, and Wallet Services, and will receive a secondment from Deloitte’s consulting practice and broader ongoing mentoring from the firm.

Chief executive and co-founder Grady said Deloitte’s support would help the firm grow its technology team, with plans to recruit five software developers and engineers, and expand into the US.

He added: “The problem we’re looking to solve is the same the world over: defining affordability… what we’re doing can transform financial services, taking much of the risk out of lending and making the credit market more transparent and open.”

