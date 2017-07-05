Glasgow entrepreneur launches lone worker safety alarms

Rebecca Pick, the entrepreneur behind personal safety alarm start-up Pick Protection, today launched her first devices after raising almost £1 million to take them to market.

Pick, a graduate of the University of Strathclyde Business School, set up her firm, which has secured backing from manufacturer Unipart, after a neighbour was attacked.

• READ MORE: Glasgow safety alarm start-up secures £744,000 funding

“I believe that everyone should feel safe at work,” said Pick, who is targeting the products at the eight million people in the UK who work alone or without direct supervision.

She added: “The inspiration behind Pick Protection may not have been work related – my neighbour at university was attacked and nobody came to help – but after a lot of market research, we have decided to focus the business on lone worker protection.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The devices will be monitored by Unipart Security’s alarm receiving centre in Oxford, where staff can confirm whether an emergency is happening and provide police with the user’s location.

Unipart chairman and chief executive John Neill said: “We are delighted to be able to support and invest in a young start-up company led by Rebecca. She is exactly the kind of energetic entrepreneur that our country needs to help us succeed in the fast-changing world of technology.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook