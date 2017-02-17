Gaming sector gets a lift from Elevator programme

An international project to help nurture Scotland’s brightest gaming companies has been unveiled in Dundee.

The Global Domination Accelerator will be delivered by Elevator – the social enterprise dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, business leaders and employees – on behalf of Scottish Enterprise.

READ MORE: Ex-Grand Theft Auto supremo leads Krotos funding deal

The project – open for applications from software and gaming companies with “international growth ambitions” based throughout Scotland – was launched in Dundee at the offices of mobile developer Outplay Entertainment

It will comprise workshops, monthly meet-ups, one-to-one focus sessions, mentoring and four international events featuring experts from the games or associated industries.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Project manager Andy Campbell said that Elevator had extensive knowledge of the games industry, having worked with more than 50 companies in the past 20 years.

He said: “Games sector ­companies are very different from standard businesses, and common to all is an underlying creative passion in gaming – whether this is on the creative side or technology driven, the need to create great games and interactive experiences fuels their passion.

“Companies are often unsure just what their objectives should or could be when it comes to growing their business internationally.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook