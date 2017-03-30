Fund to support digital skills wins charitable status

An initiative which supports learning of digital skills among young people in Scotland has become the first of its kind to secure charitable status.

The Digital Xtra Fund is now calling on Scotland’s technology industry to contribute donations, sponsorships and in kind support to help provide extra-curricular digital initiatives to pupils.

The fund, which was launched in April last year, has so far supported 22 projects across Scotland including Apps for Good.

Funding has been provided by the Digital Scotland Business Excellence Partnership, whose partners include the Scottish Government, Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands & Islands Enterprise, Scottish Funding Council, Education Scotland, ScotlandIS and industry representatives.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, minister for further education, higher education and science, said: “We must provide opportunities for our children and young people to develop their digital skills from a young age and Digital Xtra is doing just that.”

