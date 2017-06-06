FreeAgent eyes ‘positive progress’ as revenues soar

Online accounting software developer FreeAgent today revealed a 41 per cent jump in revenues as it posted its first set of full-year figures since floating.

The Edinburgh-based financial technology, or fintech firm, which joined London’s Alternative Investment Market in November, said revenues for the 12 months to the end of March rose to £8 million, from £5.7m the previous year.

However, pre-tax losses more than doubled, widening to £3m, compared with £1.3m a year earlier, which the company attributed to “planned investments in customer acquisition”.

That investment saw the number of FreeAgent’s accounting practice clients swell to more than 33,000, against 16,705 last time, while its direct client base rose by 11 per cent to 17,500. The firm was set up in 2007 and develops accounting software aimed at the UK’s five million “micro-businesses”,

Chief executive and co-founder Ed Molyneux, a former RAF fighter pilot, said: “2017 was a very good year for FreeAgent. The successful initial public offering and continued progress against our strategy have delivered financial metrics that are in line with or exceeding market expectations.

“Demand for FreeAgent is robust and the environment for micro-businesses in the UK remains attractive. The group continues to deliver against its stated strategy and the board expects further positive progress to be made in 2018.”

