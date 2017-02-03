FreeAgent chief to present at Edinburgh investor event

Ed Molyneux, the chief executive of Edinburgh-based accounting software specialist FreeAgent, is to take part in an investor event being held in the city this month.

The former RAF fighter pilot, who floated the business on London’s Alternative Investment Market (Aim) in November – in a move that valued the firm at more than £34 million – will present a company update to existing and potential investors at the free Shares Magazine gathering at the Radisson Blu Hotel on 15 February.

Since its flotation, FreeAgent, which was set up in 2007 and develops accounting software aimed at the UK’s five million “micro-businesses”, has seen its share price jump by more than 55 per cent. Last month it struck a deal to offer its services to small business customers of Royal Bank of Scotland.

Molyneux will be joined at the investor evening by other Aim company bosses from minerals processor BMR, stem cell research specialist ReNeuron, mining group Tertiary Minerals and mobile financial services outfit Vipera.

