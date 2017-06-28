Former Standard Life boss Sir Sandy Crombie takes tech role

One of Scotland’s best-known businessmen has made his first active foray into the tech scene north of the Border by signing up to a chairman role.

Former Standard Life chief executive Sir Sandy Crombie has joined the board of Leith-based legal software specialist Amiqus.

Its first product, Amiqus ID, launched last year and provides encrypted online compliance checks making it easier for clients to access a lawyer or accountant. It has also doubled headcount to 12 over the last year.

Chief executive and founder Callum Murray said: “We’re honoured to welcome Sir Sandy to our board. [His] experience, networks and thorough understanding of the business and professional services landscape will be invaluable for the company as we enter our next phase of growth. Myself and the team are delighted to have his know-how, drive and guidance for the journey ahead.”

Crombie said: “I’ve known Callum for a number of years and have been impressed by Amiqus’ rapid move from an early-stage concept to a revenue-generating business. I’m pleased to be on board to help build value for one of the most promising tech startups in Scotland.”

Amiqus won the Pitch of the Day and Audience’s Choice awards at last month’s EIE start-up investment conference, has previously won all three categories of the Scottish Edge competition, and received an Enterprise Fellowship from The Royal Society of Edinburgh.

Before setting up the firm, Murray was a civil and commercial mediator in the legal sector.

