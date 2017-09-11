Former Amazon manager joins digital skills academy CodeClan

CodeClan, Scotland’s non-profit digital skills academy, has made a significant new hire by recruiting former Amazon development manager Kenny Millar to head up its instructional team.

Millar, who has three decades of experience in Scotland’s tech sector, firstly as a software engineer at Cisco Systems, and latterly at tech giant Amazon, will help deliver CodeClan’s core 16-week course.

CodeClan operates with support from the Scottish Government, which made the body a key facet of its digital skills investment plan, which aims to tackle a growing skills shortage in the digital technology sector.

READ MORE: CodeClan hails milestone graduation

The social enterprise is the UK’s only accredited academy for software and web development, and operates in Glasgow and Edinburgh, with the core goal being to produce digital talent to allow the digital economy to flourish in Scotland.

Acting chief executive Adam Bannon said: “It is a coup for CodeClan to bring someone with Kenny’s reputation and experience on board. His background of working with some of the leading companies in the tech sector and introducing products to the market will be of benefit to our instructional team and students.”

READ MORE: CodeClan set to train 250 software gurus this year

He added: “We are working hard to provide a stream of talent to Scotland’s digital and tech sectors. By bringing in the highest quality of staff, we are providing students with access to experts who can pass on their industry knowledge.”

Millar said: “CodeClan is a great opportunity for students to start a new and exciting career in Scotland’s digital tech industry. It provides an alternative route for bringing in previously untapped talent from a variety of different experiences and backgrounds.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook