Food allergy app sees appetite for growth in Scotland

An app focused on food allergies is to officially launch in Scotland next year, amid an expected strong appetite for the service.

Kafoodle both helps allergy sufferers dine out safely and also restaurants and food outlets stay allergen-compliant.

The London-based venture was co-founded by Kim Antoniou, whose background is in construction technology, after her husband nearly died when a waiter failed to inform the chef of his very severe sesame allergy.

READ MORE: Jane Bradley: Allergies are a real risk for so many

This experience, as well as EU legislation launched in 2014 on food allergen labelling guidance, prompted the launch of the app in England in 2015, with about 1,000 consumers signing up a month to date.

Antoniou said: “There was this need and opportunity to build really simple system to allow businesses to manage their ingredients and their allergy information but then socialise that with the public via an app.”

It aims to have 100 companies in Scotland signed up by January, with names already on board including Italian restaurant Vittoria Group and hotelier the Edinburgh Collection.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook