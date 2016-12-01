Five Edinburgh start-ups heading for London showcase

Edinburgh’s start-up community will be represented by five entrepreneurs at a technology showcase being held in London next week.

The two-day TechCrunch Disrupt event, which kicks off on Monday, will host a dedicated “Scottish Pavilion” where Cally Russell, the founder and chief executive of personal shopping app Mallzee, will be among those highlighting what Scotland’s technology sector has to offer.

Russell, who last month picked up a top accolade at the inaugural Barclays Entrepreneurial Awards in London, will be joined by Ian Stevenson, chief executive of Cyan Forensics – which helps police forces analyse seized computers in the search for evidence of crimes – and Alex McAndrew, co-founder of Yavi, a communications platform for shift workers.

Completing the Edinburgh contingent are James Varga, chief executive of The ID Co, which develops services to reduce online fraud and identity theft, and Eddie Robb, the boss of social booking platform Make it Social.

