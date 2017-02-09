First for Scotland as Chinese game firm launches studio

Scotland’s computer games sector has witnessed its first investment by a Chinese firm in a move that has created an initial 21 development jobs.

Skymoons Interactive, which specialises in producing games for mobile devices, has drafted in Michael Boniface, former managing director of Reloaded Games, to head up its Edinburgh studio.

Boniface, who also founded Foresight Technology Solutions, described Skymoons’ move into Scotland as a “game changer” and would enable it to tap into a “strong resource of locally based talent”.

He is planning to have all 21 roles at the firm filled by the end of June as it embarks on the development of a multiplayer online title.

Based in Chengdu, Skymoons chose Edinburgh as the location for its studio with support from Scottish Development International (SDI) and is eyeing further expansion over the next two years.

Business and innovation minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Scotland is known around the world for our dynamic and successful creative industries, having produced some of the best-known and best-selling games in the world. This investment will help create a very welcome outcome for Edinburgh’s games development sector.”

SDI managing director Paul Lewis added: “Skymoons will now join the many international investors who benefit from our competitive business environment, strong skills base and effective support network, which help make Scotland the top performing location for inward investment after London.”

