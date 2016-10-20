Financial cloud outfit ploughs £2m into Paisley site

A Renfrewshire-based provider of cloud computing services to the finance industry is set to create 20 jobs as part of a £2 million investment in its facilities.

Beeks Financial Cloud, led by chief executive Gordon McArthur, is also expanding its operations into Hong Kong as it targets clients and brokers across China.

The firm’s Hong Kong operation, situated at data centre operator Equinix’s HK1 facility in the New Territories region, will be its eighth around the world and second in Asia, after Tokyo in Japan.

McArthur, a veteran of technology giant IBM who launched the group under the Beeks FX banner in 2011, said the move comes as it seeks to provide customers with “secure and fast connectivity” in a region where internet connections are often unstable.

He added: “We believe China represents a significant growth market for us, both in terms of securing new broking clients within China and enabling our existing clients to trade more effectively in the Chinese market.

“Our presence in HK1 will be extremely valuable to our customers as we continue to connect the globe and offer new opportunities to source liquidity.”

The expansion in China comes as Beeks launches its network operations centre at Paisley, from where it carries out real-time monitoring of its “global financial cloud”. The company is currently in the process of recruiting 20 staff to be based at the centre amid a £2m investment planned for the next three years.

